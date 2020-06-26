TORONTO -- An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old victim in Toronto earlier this month.

Toronto police responded to a shooting at Leonard Linton Park, in the Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road area, at around 7:30 p.m. on June 9.

Police said the suspects who were in a vehicle approached and shot at a group of people sitting in a separate parked vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two 20-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. He was identified as Toronto resident Maaz Jogiyat.

The other victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police said Maviya Tahir of Toronto is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police have released a photo of Tahir. He is described as five-foot-ten, weighs 150 pounds, and has a light complexion.

“He is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.