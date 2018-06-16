

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have made an arrest in the shocking daylight shooting of two young sisters at a playground in Scarborough.

The victims, ages five and nine, were shot while at a playground on Alton Towers Circle in the vicinity of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The five-year-old girl was initially rushed to hospital in critical condition; however paramedics later said that her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Her nine-year-old sister was also listed in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Following the shooting, police said that a suspect or suspects fired at least seven shots into the playground before fleeing the scene in a black Nissan Versa. That vehicle was located by officers in the area of Liverpool Road and Highway 2 in Pickering on Friday.

A suspect, identified as 21-year-old Markham resident Sheldon Eriya, was also arrested in Pickering on Friday. He is charged with seven offences, including two counts of attempted murder.

Police say that they are continuing to look for two other male suspects in the case.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police said that members of the public have been “extremely helpful” with the investigation so far.