TORONTO -- A female suspect is in custody after a man was found reportedly stabbed multiple times in a parking lot in Hamilton late on Sunday night and later died.

Hamilton police say they were called to a parking lot outside the Big Bee convenience store at Wentworth Street North and Cannon Street East on Sunday night for a person suffering from injuries.

The victim, a man in his 60s, suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital around 10:30 p.m. where he was later pronounced dead.

Police were seen cordoning off a black Hummer H1 parked in the lot.

Investigators say a female suspect has been taken into custody and they are not looking for any other suspects.