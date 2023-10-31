Arrest made after vehicles stolen in 1 of 4 home invasion robberies in Toronto

The Ontario carjacking task force has made an arrest in an ongoing home invasion investigation.

The investigation follows two calls made to Toronto police in late July and October concerning alleged break-and-enter attempts in two midtown residences, as well as one in Etobicoke.

On July 28, police responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue West and Spadina Road area, where three suspects allegedly attempted to break into a residential home. They walked the perimeter of the home before peering into a house and vehicle window and removing wired mesh from a window. One of the suspects entered the backyard by jumping over the fence, and broke the glass pane on the back door before fleeing the scene.

On July 30, at approximately 3:08 a.m., Toronto police responded to another call near Oriole Parkway and Kilbarry Road, where two suspects attended a residential address.

One of them allegedly attempted to open the doors of two vehicles in the driveway without success before trying to enter the residence through the front door. The same suspect then allegedly climbed a ledge and peered into a window with a cellphone flashlight.

No cars were successfully broken into in response to these incidents.

Police say the third incident occurred last week in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Islington Avenue. Three suspects attended a residence and one of them allegedly threw an object at the front door, which broke the glass plane.

The suspects allegedly then entered the home and confronted the homeowner, demanding cash and keys to the vehicles.

Police said the suspects took the vehicles and damaged the garage door to flee the area.

On Tuesday, police announced that one of the suspects involved, 18-year-old Ghulam Sakhi Sanger of Toronto, had been arrested.

Sanger has been charged with 13 counts, including break and enter, theft of motor vehicle, prowl by night, break and enter with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent and robbery.