TORONTO -- A male youth has been arrested after a stabbing at a North York school on Monday, Toronto police say.

Police were called to William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute, near Dufferin Street and Sheppard Avenue, after receiving a report of a stabbing just before 11:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a female student was stabbed at the school. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

STABBING:

Duffern St + Codsell Ave

call came in at 11:24 a.m.

- officers on scene investigating

- no concern to public safety#GO494710

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 9, 2020

Both the victim and the suspect were inside the vice principal’s office when officers arrived at the scene.

A male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The school was not placed under a lockdown order and police say there is no concern for public safety.