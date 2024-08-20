TORONTO
    Argos QB Kelly to start Thursday after returning from suspension

    Argonauts coach Ryan Dinwiddie says recently reinstated quarterback Chad Kelly will start Thursday when Toronto hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

    The league announced Sunday that Kelly is cleared to return to the league, with conditions, after serving a suspension for violating its gender-based violence policy.

    The CFL suspended Kelly in May for its two pre-season games and at least nine regular-season games following an investigation into a lawsuit filed against Kelly and the Argonauts.

    The lawsuit, filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach, included allegations of sexual harassment against Kelly. It was settled in June through mediation involving all of the parties.

    Kelly was the CFL's most outstanding player in 2023 after winning 15 of his 16 starts in the regular season.

    The Argos posted a 5-4 record over the first nine games of this season with Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle under centre.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

