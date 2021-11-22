TORONTO -- The term 'twindemic' became mainstream last year as Canada entered the flu season while it was still grappling with the spread of COVID-19. Health experts expressed concern at the time that the healthcare system would be flooded with patients suffering from both influenza and COVID-19, creating further strain on already-draining resources.

In 2020, Ontario was fortunate enough not to experience a 'twindemic.' In fact, there were very few serious cases of the flu. But will that be the case for 2021?

In this week's episode of Life Unmasked, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore talks about why the province saw so few severe cases of influenza last year, why that should not deter people from getting the flu shot and whether a 'twindemic' is a serious possibility for 2021-2022.

Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control at the University Health Network, also joins the team to discuss how influenza is unpredictable, whether or not hospitals are prepared for a surge in patients and how the flu shot actually works.

Both guests also touch on why it's important to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot—and that one will not protect against the other.

Last year pharmacies throughout Ontario reported shortages of the flu shot, leading the province to order an additional 1.4 million doses for 2021.

While Ontario only saw 25-lab confirmed cases of influenza last season—a significant drop from the thousands typically seen each year—officials still urge residents to get the flu shot.

According to officials, influenza kills an estimated 3,500 Canadians and hospitalizes about 12,000 Canadians a year.

Life Unmasked airs first on the iHeart app every Tuesday morning before becoming available on other streaming platforms. If you have questions for the podcast team, or an idea for an episode, please email lifeunmasked@bellmedia.ca.