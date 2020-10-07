TORONTO -- An Ontario doctor says vulnerable populations with limited access to phones or computers are being left behind as the province transitions to appointment-based COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Naheed Dosani, a palliative care physician and health justice activist, is posting his concerns on social media, urging the Ontario government to immediately provide clear testing options for vulnerable communities.

“I am concerned that we are yet to see a coordinated plan to support low income and racialized people, and those experiencing homelessness and other vulnerabilities,” Dosani told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

“I am a physician who works in this area. I'm a physician who specifically work with vulnerable populations and I don't even know what supports are available, how would the people I care for know? … Why do I even have to ask?”

The province started its transition to appointment-based testing on Tuesday. Ontario residents who want to be tested for COVID-19 must now make an appointment over the phone or online to visit a testing centre.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott acknowledged during a news conference on Wednesday that appointment-based testing could present a barrier for people from vulnerable communities.

“We recognize that there are some populations that would find it very difficult, including homeless people, to make an appointment to go to an assessment center,” Elliott told reporters.

“However, we still do have the testing that's happening with some of our mobile testing teams. I know that they're going into shelters and other locations to speak with people who are homeless and to administer tests.”

Apart from the comments made on Wednesday by the minister, Dosani said that he’s heard very little about the mobile testing and pop-up testing options. He said a number of his patients and health-care colleagues also feel like they are left in the dark.

“I welcome the comments made today and look forward to hearing more specific information about what was mentioned at the press conference,” Dosani said.

“I am concerned that we are yet to see a coordinated plan … No plan means people won't know where to go when they need help.”

Dosani said he is calling for walk-in options at assessment centres and mobile testing for people experiencing homelessness, mental illness and poverty, as well as for the elderly and people who have trouble setting up appointments.

“I understand that there are discussions in various pockets for this to happen but this has not been communicated in a province-wide level,” he said. “That’s why I’m asking for a coordinated plan and approach to these issues.”