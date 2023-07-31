Apple trailer spill causing major delay on Highway 401 in Toronto

A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.

The Ministry of Transportation said a tractor struck a median on Highway 401 in a westbound express lane just past Keele Street.

The westbound express lanes of the highway are shut down west of Keele Street as crews work to clean up debris and an oil spill on the roadway along with apples, which spilled onto the collectors.

It will take a couple of hours to clean up the mess, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

In the meantime, alternate routes include Sheppard, Wilson and Lawrence Avenues.

This is a developing story. More information to come.