TORONTO -- Toronto Police Services have confirmed that they've placed anti-masker Chris Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky on social media, under arrest on Thursday, May 20.

Police say they received reports of a man threatening to shoot members of the public and elected officials on Wednesday, May 19, over which they opened an investigation.

On Wednesday, TPS’ investigation led them to an address in York Region, where they intended to place Saccoccia under arrest. While there, police say he attempted to enter a vehicle and drive away. Saccoccia then allegedly drove the car at officers, forcing them to jump out of the way, before speeding away from the scene.

On Thursday, Saccoccia turned himself in to TPS’ 53 Division. He has been criminally charged with three counts of Uttering Death Threats, one count of Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon, and one count of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, none of which have yet to be proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear at College Park Court on Thursday, May 20.

Saccoccia has had previous run-ins with the law as of late. In April, he was arrested by Thunder Bay Police, after speaking at a rally with hundreds of people in attendance.