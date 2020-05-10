Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Toronto Western Hospital, a spokesperson for the University Health Network (UHN) confirmed to CP24 on Saturday.

The number of patients and staff affected by the new outbreak at the hospital, located near Bathurst and Dundas streets, has not been released.

Last week, officials confirmed that four separate outbreaks had been declared at the hospital.

Gillian Howard, a spokesperson for UHN, told CP24 on Sunday that 83 staff members across the hospital network have tested positive for the virus but not all cases are currently active.

Last week, Howard said 19 patients at Toronto Western Hospital were infected with the virus but only 10 remain hospitalized.

That number does not include any possible patients included in the new outbreak.

The previous outbreaks impacted two COVID-19 specific areas and two other hospital units.

The new outbreak occurred in Unit 9a, an area previously believed to be free of the virus.

The unit has now been closed to new admissions as a result of the outbreak.

As of last week, the hospital began testing all patients and staff for COVID-19.

Howard said she believes Toronto Western Hospital is the only facility to have undertaken this type of widespread testing.

She noted that due to this directive, the hospital expected to see an uptick in positive cases.