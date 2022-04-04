Another case of bird flu in local Ontario flock
Another case of the avian flu has been discovered in Ontario, officials confirm.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Peterborough Public Health said the disease was found in a local flock in Selwyn Township.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Thomas Piggott said in a statement that the risk to human health remains low.
“We are not aware of any local human cases at this time,” he said. “The virus does not easily cross from birds to humans, and the current strain is listed as being of ‘lower than normal’ concern for spreading to humans.”
This is the fifth confirmed report of avian influenza (H5N1) on an Ontario farm in the past few weeks, Peterborough officials say.
The first case was detected at a poultry farm in southern Ontario near Guelph. Other cases were found in Wolwich and outside London.
Last week, the Toronto Zoo closed its aviaries to protect its birds from potential contamination.
Peterborough Public Health says the virus has been detected in both wild and commercial poultry and has primarily been spread through migration of infected waterfowl.
Officials are currently working with provincial and federal partners, as well as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.
Photos show destruction of world's largest airplane in Ukraine
The full extent of the damage to the Antonov AN-225 aircraft, named 'Mriya,' or 'dream' in Ukrainian, was seen after Russian troops withdrew last week from Hostomel airfield outside Kyiv, which was among the first strategic targets of the invasion of Ukraine.
COVID-19: Questions remain on how to prevent transmission
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Trudeau taps former premier to take over selection process for next Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched the selection process to identify a new Supreme Court of Canada justice who will soon replace retiring justice Michael Moldaver.
Canada to invest $2B on mineral strategy for EV battery supply chain
Canada's federal budget will include an investment of at least $2 billion for a strategy to accelerate the production and processing of critical minerals needed for the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain, two senior government sources said.
Vehicle leaves path of destruction in Edmonton during police chase
A driver is in custody following a police chase and a destructive rampage in Edmonton that left at least one person in need of medical care.
Former Supreme Court justice's report on military sexual misconduct expected May 20
National Defence Minister Anita Anand told a Senate committee on Monday that a highly anticipated report on sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is expected to be released on May 20.
Montreal
-
Experts say masks still a top tool as Quebec considers prolonging mandate
As Quebec ponders bucking the Canadian trend by prolonging its mask mandate, experts say face coverings are still an effective tool to limit COVID-19 transmission.
-
Quebec MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault trial to begin on Nov. 7
Rimouski MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault jury trial will finally begin on Nov. 7. It's scheduled to last three weeks.
-
H5N1: Highly infectious bird flu strain detected in Quebec geese
Three cases of avian flu have been detected in Quebec as a highly infectious strain spreads across the country.
London
-
Husband upset after man gets five-and-a-half years for impaired crash that killed his wife
Richard Devine continues to have sleepless nights and stressful days when he thinks about how his wife Cindy died in a fiery crash.
-
Couple found dead near Brussels Ont. identified by OPP
Huron OPP have released the names of the victims and an accused suspect after two people were found dead at a home in Brussels, Ont. on March 30.
-
Two London women charged in relation to weapons investigation
Two women from London are facing criminal charges stemming from a recent weapons investigation.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss the latest recommendations from a review into the removal of a Black four-year-old student from John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School by police in November 2021.
-
Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival will return this summer.
-
Guelph considering extra fee for single-use plastics
Guelph is considering taking a big step forward in reducing single-use plastics, and it could mean consumers will have to pay a little more for convenience.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge man for following women in truck, seize weapons
A 40-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with criminal harassment and indecent acts after multiple complaints about women being followed by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Lasalle Boulevard area, police say.
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crash
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
-
Double fatality on Highway 17 near Massey
Saturday night's collision on Highway 17 was a double fatality, police say.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa reaches new height
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater has reached a new height, according to recent data and cases in local hospitals are rising.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospital
Dave Beatty, a Brockville, Ont. man known as 'Island Dave,' has died after fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital, friends said Monday.
-
Ontario police watchdog closes investigation into mounted officers at 'Freedom Convoy'
Ontario’s police watchdog has closed an investigation into the conduct of mounted police officers who pushed through a crowd of demonstrators during the operation to remove 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from downtown Ottawa in February.
Windsor
-
'This has been a long time in the making': iGaming launches in Ontario
If you want to play online casino games or bet on single-event sports, there's now a regulated market for it in Ontario.
-
Windsor high school advisor and coach charged with sexually assaulting minors
Windsor police have charged a 35-year-old high school advisor and community coach with sexual assault after multiple allegations involving minors.
-
Tunnel Bus services remain suspended despite the lifting of testing requirements
Despite the elimination of testing requirements at the border, Windsorites will still have to wait to hop on a tunnel bus to get to Detroit.
Barrie
-
Innisfil man facing sex assault charges involving young girls seeking bail
A 19-year-old Innisfil man charged with several sex-related offences involving underage girls made his first appearance virtually at the Barrie Courthouse on Monday from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
-
Police investigating fatal collision involving horse and buggy in Grey Highlands
A collision between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy in Grey Highlands has left one person deceased.
-
Stayner doctor ‘reassured’ by recent ICU numbers
Wastewater data collected in parts of the province show that COVID-19 case numbers are increasing, and Dr. Sohail Gandhi, the former president of the Ontario Medical Association says the data suggests there is over 30,000 cases per day and that Ontario has entered the sixth wave of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
-
New survey indicates 81 per cent support official bilingualism in New Brunswick
A new survey indicates 81 per cent of New Brunswickers support the law that makes French and English official languages in the province -- the only such legislation in Canada.
-
Spring storm: Snowfall warnings in effect for Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Most schools in Nova Scotia were closed and weather warnings were in effect Monday as a spring snowfall blanketed parts of the Maritimes.
Calgary
-
Dr. Verna Yiu fired from Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought
Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Calgary teen found dead in Arbour Lake had been shot: police
Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit confirm Jal Acor Jal, the 16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake last week, had been shot.
-
New event centre committee meets for first time as Calgary looks to replace Saddledome
Calgary's new event centre committee is off and running and the new chair of the group says it's not a matter of if a new arena will be built, it's when.
Winnipeg
-
Crown alleges accused in Eduardo Balaquit's disappearance and death driven by financial desperation
A trial started Monday morning for a man charged with manslaughter in the death and disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
COVID-19: Questions remain on how to prevent transmission
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
-
Five people charged in connection with inmate's death at Stony Mountain Institution
Five people have been charged months after an inmate was fatally assaulted at the Stony Mountain Institution.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lawyer suspended just 3 months after assault that hospitalized client he was dating
A Vancouver-area lawyer with a history of professional misconduct was suspended for just three months after admitting to the assault of a romantic partner whom he represented in the break-up of her common law relationship.
-
2 dogs struck and killed in Kamloops crash, RCMP looking for driver
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing to the public for help tracking down a driver who allegedly struck and killed two dogs early Monday morning.
-
Coquitlam shooting victim could be targeted again, police warn
Authorities believe the victim of a recent targeted shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., could be targeted again, prompting a warning to his family and associates.
Edmonton
-
City designs new pedestrian bridge downtown
The proposed bridge would be located at McDougall Hill Road and 100 Street, and connect a future MacDonald Drive Promenade to the Funicular Upper Plaza.
-
$9M in total damages from Erindale apartment fire, no known cause yet
A fire at a west Edmonton apartment building caused $9 million in damages in total.
-
Path of destruction left after police chase through northeast Edmonton
One person is in custody and at least one person was taken to hospital after the driver of a truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.