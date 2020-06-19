TORONTO -- A prominent animal rights activist says a protester has died after being hit by a truck outside a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont.

Anita Krajnc, co-founder of the group Toronto Pig Save, says the woman was one of a handful of activists holding vigil outside a pork processing plant on Friday.

Halton Regional Police say they're investigating the crash, but declined to comment on whether the victim was a protester.

Toronto Pig Save regularly holds "vigils" outside the facility, and on hot days activists will feed water to the pigs as they're taken to slaughter.

It is evident this was a person who felt passionately about animal rights, and her loss will also have a huge impact on the activist community. Protesting is an important part of Canadian democracy and the right to free expression as outlined our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) June 19, 2020

The group drew international headlines in 2015 when Krajnc was arrested while giving water to the pigs on a hot day.

She was later found not guilty of criminal mischief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.