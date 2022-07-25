Andrea Horwath expected to enter Hamilton mayoral race Tuesday

Andrea Horwath expected to enter Hamilton mayoral race Tuesday

Former Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath attends an announcement in Scarborough, Ont., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Former Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath attends an announcement in Scarborough, Ont., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton