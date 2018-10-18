Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has been cleared of any wrongdoing after being accused of getting into a physical altercation with a PC MPP on Tuesday.

Donna Skelly claimed that Horwath approached her, during a debate on Oct. 16, “yelling and screaming” before “pushing” her shoulder.

While Skelly says she was uninjured, she called the incident “inappropriate” and asked the speaker of the legislature to investigate whether there was a breach of privilege.

On Thursday, Speaker Ted Arnott addressed the matter saying there was “nothing to suggest” that the incident “interfered” with Skelly’s ability to carry out her parliamentary duties.

“I cannot find that a prima facie case of breach of privilege,” Arnott told MPPs at the end of question period.

Horwath believes the encounter was blown out of proportion and that she was simply trying to “tap” Skelly on the shoulder to get her attention.

The Official Opposition leader considers the matter “put to bed.” When asked whether she expects an apology from Skelly, Horwath said she’ll let the speaker’s ruling stand.

Skelly was not made available to the media by PC staffers, who typically control which ministers and MPPs speak to reporters immediately after question period.

Meanwhile, Arnott called for “respect and professionalism” in the house saying it’s what Ontarians “expect of all of us.”

“It is incumbent upon all of us to fulfill our roles with the dignity befitting this institution”