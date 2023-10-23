An Ontario woman was pulled on stage at the Shania Twain concert on Sunday – for the 2nd time in her life

An Ontario woman was pulled on stage to sing at a Shania Twain concert in Toronto on Sunday night – for the second time in her life.

More than 20 years ago, at just eight years old, Daniela Agostino, a resident of Vaughan, Ont., received a pair of tickets to see Shania Twain, her idol, at the then-Air Canada Centre.

Agostino idolized Twain, she recounted, and her father, who has since passed away, had snagged her fourth-row tickets. To make the most of the opportunity, the young girl decided to take a chance at getting noticed by the star and made a sign.

“Pick me to sing!” it read. And it worked.

“She saw me, brought me up, and asked, ‘Do you want to be a singer when you grow up?” Agostino said.

“It was truly a life-changing moment for me,” she continued – so much so, she says, that it influenced the course of her career. Agostino is now a professional opera singer, working with the likes of the Toronto Operetta Theatre and Opera York.

“I got off that stage as a little girl and I was like, ‘I want to do music. Singing music is for me,’” she said.

More than two decades have passed since that moment – one that Agostino, now 29, said she has recounted countless times since.

Yet, on Sunday, when she and her sister attended the Toronto date of Twain’s 'Queen of Me' tour at Scotiabank Arena, she said she never expected lightning to strike for a second time.

At one point in the performance, Agostino said Twain began to speak about connecting with her fans, before mentioning their shared moment from 20 years ago.

Before she knew it, Agostino was being called on stage once again.

“She posted the original photos on the big screen,” she said. “I had posted them on social media weeks ago but I never thought she’d see them.”

On stage, Twain offered her the chance to sing again – this time, however, Agostino came with years of training under her belt.

“I can channel pop princess, but I sing opera. That's what I'm trained to do,” Agostino said she told Twain on stage. Twain encouraged Agostino to perform in her trained style.

“So I sang a little bit of 'From This Moment On,'” she explained.

As Agostino wrapped up her performance, she was bestowed with the compliment of a lifetime. Twain told her she had “a gorgeous voice,” she said.

“It really felt, 20 years ago and last night, like it happened to someone else,” she continued, calling the moment an “out of body” experience.

Standing on that stage, singing alongside Shania Twain, she said she felt that she had made her father proud.

“I felt him so much last night.”

Agostino is still in the early stages of her career – an “emerging artist,” as she called it. She was recently a finalist at the National Capital Opera competition in Ottawa