TORONTO -- Toronto’s Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance after an 800-pound photo radar speed camera was stolen in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood earlier this month

According to investigators, the city-owned camera was installed near Jameson Avenue and Queen Street and was taken sometime between June 10 and June 12.

The device weighs about 800 pounds and typically requires a hydraulic lift to move, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.