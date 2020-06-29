Advertisement
An 800-pound photo radar speed camera was stolen from a Toronto intersection
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 12:23PM EDT
A photo radar speed camera was stolen from a Parkdale neighbourhood in June. (Toronto Police Service)
TORONTO -- Toronto’s Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance after an 800-pound photo radar speed camera was stolen in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood earlier this month
According to investigators, the city-owned camera was installed near Jameson Avenue and Queen Street and was taken sometime between June 10 and June 12.
The device weighs about 800 pounds and typically requires a hydraulic lift to move, police said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.