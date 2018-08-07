

The Canadian Press





A 47-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing numerous vehicles, including a classic car and a tow truck in which he was found sleeping at the time of his arrest.

Durham regional police say the man is believed to have stolen two collectable vehicles from a specialty car shop near Port Perry, Ont. late last week.

The missing vehicles, a 2008 red Corvette and a 1969 black Ford Torino, have not yet been recovered.

Police say the suspect was located on Monday in Oshawa, Ont., asleep in a stolen tow truck, which was in turn hitched to a stolen Cadillac.

The man, from Kawartha Lakes, Ont., is now facing 11 charges including four counts of possession of stolen property worth more than $5,000 and three counts of driving while disqualified.

The investigation is ongoing.