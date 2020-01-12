The Ontario government erroneously sent out a mass alert telling of an “incident” at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, the local fire chief says, sending people across the region into a panic as they sent a retraction notice approximately 106 minutes later.

At about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, the province said an incident was reported at the station, located off of Montgomery Park Road in Pickering.

“There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station,” the alert read. “People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time.”

Pickering Fire Chief John Hagg said he had been in contact with the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre and they told him the alert, which appears to have reached most mobile phones in the province, was “sent out by mistake.”

A retraction alert went out to phones at about 9:11 a.m.

Ontario Power Generation also confirmed the alert was sent in error.

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. — Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

A source told CTV News Toronto that there was a power "flicker" at the plant this morning but it wasn't related to the alert.

It is believed the emergency alert system was being tested this morning and an actual warning was sent out by mistake.

Pickering’s Mayor, Dave Ryan, took to Twitter to demand a full investigation into the mistaken alert.

“While I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that an error such as this occurred. I have spoken to the Province, and am demanding that a full investigation take place,” he said.

The text of the alert said it applied to those within 10 kilometres of the station but cell phone users in Ottawa, near Windsor and north of the GTA told CP24 they received the alert.

The power plant is run by Ontario Power Generation and has been in service since 1971. It is slated to be decommissioned in 2024.

Pickering’s Mayor, Dave Ryan, took to Twitter to demand a full investigation into the mistaken alert.

“While I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that an error such as this occurred. I have spoken to the Province, and am demanding that a full investigation take place,” he said.