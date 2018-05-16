

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a suspected impaired driving collision involving a school bus in Etobicoke.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was driving in the area of Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard at around 10:50 p.m. when she crashed into a parked school bus.

A passenger of the vehicle, identified by police as a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and charges are pending against the driver.

A man who lives in an apartment complex across the street ran over to the vehicle after hearing the impact of the crash.

He told CTV News Toronto that the woman behind the wheel was crying and trying to help the passenger.

“It was sad,” the man, who identified himself only as Griffin, said. “She was sitting there crying, telling her boyfriend, ‘Wake up, wake up.’ But he was not going to wake up… The front of the car was all banged up.”

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the passenger and the driver. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Other residents reported hearing a “big bang” and looking outside to see the wreckage.

“After the bang I could hear the music, I guess they had the stereo going in the car. When the windows all smashed, you could hear the music,” another witness said. “I could see the car was sideways under the bus.”

The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened.