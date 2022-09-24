Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight
Pop music legends Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday.
The homegrown performers are set to be honoured during an evening of live music and orations at Toronto's Massey Hall.
Also joining the Hall of Fame is Jim Vallance, one of Adams' most frequent collaborators who's also written songs for Anne Murray, Joan Jett and Glass Tiger.
And Daniel Lavoie will be recognized for his solo efforts and work he's penned for Celine Dion and Roch Voisine.
The ticketed event features an array of Canadian performers set to pay tribute to the inductees through song.
Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez and Serena Ryder are slated to sing Morissette's hits, while Corey Hart and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake will tackle some of Adams' biggest singles.
