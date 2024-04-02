TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ajax, Ont. man charged with murder in death of girlfriend

    Jennifer Polak can be seen above. (DRPS Handout) Jennifer Polak can be seen above. (DRPS Handout)
    A man from Ajax has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend over the weekend.

    On Saturday, officers with Durham police were called to the area of Hillman Drive and Shoal Point Road for reports of unknown trouble. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 45-year-old woman “suffering from obvious signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    In a news release issued Tuesday, Durham police identified the woman as Jennifer Polak.

    Police said a male was taken into custody without incident at the scene. The suspect has since been identified as the boyfriend of Polak.

    “Domestic violence can take many forms, including physical, emotional, financial, and psychological abuse,” police said in the release. “It knows no boundaries and can impact people of all ages, genders, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds.”

    Kyle Severin, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Polak’s death.

    Anyone with information on Polak’s death is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223. If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out for help.

