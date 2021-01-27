TORONTO -- One of Canada’s biggest airlines has announced it will suspend all flights out of Toronto for the rest of the winter season.

Air Transat confirmed the news in an email to CTV News Toronto while citing the “numerous measures imposed by the federal government” to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the reason.

“We must, therefore, revise our winter flight schedule, as we have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic, based on the evolution of the situation and demand,” a spokesperson said in the email.

The news comes exactly three weeks after the federal government’s order that everyone flying into Canada is now required to provide proof of a recent negative test result for COVID-19 went into effect.

The Montreal-based airline says that travellers affected by the flight cancellations will receive a full refund without having to contact the company.

Air Transat goes on to say that passengers who are currently abroad and affected by the policy change will be automatically rebooked on another flight back home and that a new travel itinerary will be sent to them directly.

Flights from Montreal to six international destinations—Cancun (Mexico), Holguin (Cuba), Port-au-Prince (Haiti), Punta Cana and Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), and Paris (France)—will continue to operate as normal, the company says.