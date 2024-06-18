Air quality statement terminated in Toronto as region sees scorching temperatures, muggy conditions

A special air quality statement issued for Toronto and many regions of Ontario today amid soaring temperatures and muggy conditions has been terminated.

In its advisory, the national weather agency warned of a risk of high levels of air pollution this afternoon and evening.

“Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations north of Lake Ontario,” the statement read.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Environment Canada said those with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be “particularly sensitive to air pollution,” noting that they can experience “more serious health effects” at lower levels.

“Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits,” the advisory read.

A special weather statement triggered by a “cluster” of slow moving thunderstorms earlier this morning has now ended but a heat warning remains in effect for the Greater Toronto Area.

The national weather agency has warned that “dangerously hot and humid conditions” are expected throughout the week, with humidex values of between 40 and 45.

“There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30,” Environment Canada said.

Toronto will see a high of 32 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 41 when factoring in humidity.

In response to the heat event, the City of Toronto has opted to open 10 outdoor pools and 10 wading pools ahead of schedule and will extend operating hours at those 10 facilities.

From Monday until Thursday, Heron Park Community Centre, Kiwanis Outdoor Pool, Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool, Riverdale Park East, and West Mall Outdoor Pool will be open, weather permitting, until 9 p.m.

Alex Duff Memorial Pool, McGregor Park, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool, and Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool will be open, weather permitting, until 10 p.m.