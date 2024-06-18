Air quality statement terminated in Toronto as region sees scorching temperatures, muggy conditions
A special air quality statement issued for Toronto and many regions of Ontario today amid soaring temperatures and muggy conditions has been terminated.
In its advisory, the national weather agency warned of a risk of high levels of air pollution this afternoon and evening.
“Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations north of Lake Ontario,” the statement read.
“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”
Environment Canada said those with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be “particularly sensitive to air pollution,” noting that they can experience “more serious health effects” at lower levels.
“Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits,” the advisory read.
A special weather statement triggered by a “cluster” of slow moving thunderstorms earlier this morning has now ended but a heat warning remains in effect for the Greater Toronto Area.
The national weather agency has warned that “dangerously hot and humid conditions” are expected throughout the week, with humidex values of between 40 and 45.
“There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30,” Environment Canada said.
Toronto will see a high of 32 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 41 when factoring in humidity.
In response to the heat event, the City of Toronto has opted to open 10 outdoor pools and 10 wading pools ahead of schedule and will extend operating hours at those 10 facilities.
From Monday until Thursday, Heron Park Community Centre, Kiwanis Outdoor Pool, Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool, Riverdale Park East, and West Mall Outdoor Pool will be open, weather permitting, until 9 p.m.
Alex Duff Memorial Pool, McGregor Park, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool, and Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool will be open, weather permitting, until 10 p.m.
BREAKING Woman critical after being found shot at Vaughan Mills parking lot
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
Pierre Poilievre kicking off summer BBQ circuit with several stops in Quebec
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
Montreal
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University announced Tuesday it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who have occupied the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus since late April.
Ottawa
CHEO back to normal after water main break disrupts water, air conditioning on hottest day of the year
A water main break right outside CHEO disrupted the children's hospital's access to drinking water and air conditioning on the hottest day of the year, forcing it to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits Tuesday.
Ottawa residents out thousands for shoddy work, unfinished driveways after company takes deposits
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
Ottawa classrooms swelter in extreme heat
Ottawa's largest school board is dealing with sweltering temperatures in some of its classrooms, but says outside of adding fans or designated cooling areas, there is not much it can do.
Northern Ontario
Last week's storm in northern Ont. being investigated for tornado activity
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
Police investigate sudden death on northwestern Ont. First Nation
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
Kitchener
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
'It's almost like the Hunger Games': Extended Day Program registration malfunction frustrates parents
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRSB) and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board opened up registration for extended day care for school aged children on Monday but overwhelming demand caused the system, called OneList, to malfunction.
London
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
New burger takes bite out of suicide
There’s a new burger in town, but this one does a lot more than just fill your belly.
Windsor
University Players to cease operations due to budget realignment
The University of Windsor announced on Tuesday that University Players will cease operations due to the restructuring of two campus service areas as part of a multi-year strategy to balance its base budget.
Women on Fire aims to boost female numbers in emergency services
The ranks of women in police, fire and other emergency services is still quite low, but over time, that number is creeping up.
No wrongdoing of school trustees following death threats: Ombudsman
The Ombudsman of Ontario has cleared trustees of the Greater Essex County District School Board of any wrong doing following hundreds of complaints.
Barrie
Heat wave pushes power usage to peak levels
The province's Independent Electricity System Operator, which manages the electricity grid in Ontario, said megawatt usage is hitting peak levels.
City of Barrie reveals adjustments to waterfront multi-purpose field development
The City of Barrie is making adjustments to the hotly debated multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
Council to consider program to replace school buses with city transit
At their final meeting before a summer break, Barrie city councillors will consider a plan that could reimagine how many youths get to and from school.
Winnipeg
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
Atlantic
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
N.L.
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Edmonton
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
School boards want to 'review in detail' Alberta classroom phone ban rules before accessing impact
The Alberta government is formally banning cellphone use in classrooms, an idea that one post-secondary educator says has support from teachers, parents and research, but what can be expected in local schools will have to wait until organizations can digest the changes.
Calgary
'I've been stabbed': Crown calls first witnesses at murder trial of teen boy in Copperfield killing
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
Ripple effects of water crisis: No swimming, working at pools; no rides on Heritage Park steam engine
The June 5 feeder main break and resulting water restrictions have paused operations at swimming pools across Calgary, and that has some employees on hold without pay.
Regina
'It was a disappointing year': Roughriders lose $1.1 M in revenue in 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.
New app allows users to explore history of the buffalo in Sask. capital through augmented reality
"Buffalo Futurism" is an app created to share stories about the significance of the buffalo through augmented reality.
Sask. First Nation group marches for drug overdose awareness
They marched on foot, over 300 kilometres from Prince Albert to Regina over the last week. Members from the Muskoday First Nation made the journey to raise awareness for crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses.
Saskatoon
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
Sask. Health Authority says it sent bad data showing half of Saskatoon hospital beds were empty
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it sent the wrong information to an independent agency studying hospital capacity that incorrectly showed nearly half of Saskatoon hospital beds were unoccupied.
Vancouver
EXCLUSIVE Explosion in reliance on for-profit health-care staffing agencies in B.C.
After slow increases in recent years, payments to for-profit staffing agencies have exploded as British Columbia’s health-care system becomes increasingly reliant on their contracted workers to keep hospitals open for emergency care.
'Kids need us to get this right': B.C. minister responds to CTV News investigation into disturbing case of child neglect
B.C.'s minister for children and family development calls the story of three neglected siblings who were isolated from the outside world "beyond heartbreaking."
Vancouver Island
-
-
Podiums and the B.C. premier are popping up on a near daily basis – with the government holding a flurry of spending announcements, like Tuesday’s regarding a new kidney care unit in Surrey.
-
The route between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay is the oldest continuous ferry service on the coast of British Columbia. It was started by two former naval officers in November of 1924, meaning the route is about to hit a major milestone.