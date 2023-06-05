Air quality statement issued for Toronto amid wildfires in Quebec, northern Ontario

People in Toronto will experience poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the wildfires burning in Quebec and northern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.

In an air quality statement issued this morning, the federal weather agency said high levels of smoke pollution are expected to persist throughout the day and possibly into Tuesday in some areas.

“Smoke plumes from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality,” the statement read.

According to Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index, current conditions in the city are sitting at level 3, which represents a low risk to those in the area, but could rise to as high as level 5 by the end of the day.

More than 100 fires are currently burning in northwestern Quebec and at least 5,500 residents of the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, which borders Ontario, have been displaced.

Meanwhile, in Ontario, there are dozens of active wildfires burning at the time of writing.

Environment Canada warns that wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations.

The advisory, as well as precautions to avoid inhalation, can be found here.