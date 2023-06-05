Air quality statement issued for Toronto amid wildfires in Quebec, northern Ontario
People in Toronto will experience poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the wildfires burning in Quebec and northern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
In an air quality statement issued this morning, the federal weather agency said high levels of smoke pollution are expected to persist throughout the day and possibly into Tuesday in some areas.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Smoke plumes from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality,” the statement read.
According to Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index, current conditions in the city are sitting at level 3, which represents a low risk to those in the area, but could rise to as high as level 5 by the end of the day.
More than 100 fires are currently burning in northwestern Quebec and at least 5,500 residents of the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, which borders Ontario, have been displaced.
Meanwhile, in Ontario, there are dozens of active wildfires burning at the time of writing.
Environment Canada warns that wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations.
The advisory, as well as precautions to avoid inhalation, can be found here.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Serious crash forces closure of northbound lanes on Highway 427
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Feds providing $1.5M for increased security at Pride events across Canada
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Feds providing $1.5M for increased security at Pride events across Canada
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
Prince Harry a no-show on first day of court showdown with British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry's phone hacking trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror kicked off Monday without him present -- and the judge was not happy.
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
Conservatives call on feds to see killer Bernardo returned to maximum-security prison
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to use whatever tools it can to reverse a decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Trudeau and ministers to provide update as wildfires burn in multiple provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to provide an update on the wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes and caused widespread property damage in several provinces.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
Depression, living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood may lead to faster aging: study
A new Canadian-led study has found that feeling depressed, along with living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood, may lead to premature aging.
Here's how 'code-switching' can hurt Black, Indigenous people in Canada
In a dominant white culture some Black, Indigenous and racialized people are 'code-switching' which could harm their mental health, one expert says.
Watchdog's relations with spy community 'particularly strained' over last year
Newly released documents say the intelligence community's relationship with its key watchdog has been particularly strained over the last year due to a 'level of resistance' to scrutiny.
Montreal
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, has died at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye has died. He was 67 years old. He founded the newspaper 31 years ago to serve Montreal's English-speaking Black and Caribbean populations.
-
Conservatives call on feds to see killer Bernardo returned to maximum-security prison
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to use whatever tools it can to reverse a decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Smog warning in effect in Montreal due to Quebec wildfires
Air quality remains a concern in regions throughout Quebec, including the Greater Montreal area which is currently under a smog warning. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued smog warnings for the Greater Montreal Area, and special air quality statements are in effect for large portions of the province due to the growing number of forest fires.
London
-
Charges laid after incident in Londesborough on Sunday
OPP responded to the village around 12:15 p.m. for a call about a man holding a knife and damaging property.
-
'Normal' temperatures return to the London region
A much more seasonal week, temperature wise, is on the way for the London area. The sunshine remains but temperatures will drop a few degrees to between 20 C and 24 C — the normal for this time of year being around 24 C.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Kitchener
-
Fatal fire under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire in Waterloo.
-
Why police are warning people with this car to take extra precautions
Waterloo regional police are warning owners to consider taking extra precautions amid what they say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Kitchener business owner reeling after intentional fire scorches building
A business owner in Kitchener says he’s feeling defeated after his business caught fire again early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation's capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Ottawa
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoky conditions expected in Ottawa on Monday
Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.
-
Police seek witnesses to fatal crash on Carling Avenue
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a fatal crash on Carling Avenue over the weekend to come forward.
Windsor
-
Windsor police team up with pharmacists to help deter robberies
Windsor police are hoping a partnership with local and regional pharmacists will help deter pharmacy robberies and protect pharmacy teams and patients.
-
Chatham man arrested for theft, found with drugs
A 28-year-old man is charged with theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and possessing a controlled substance
-
Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars Windsor
Multi-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.
Barrie
-
One person charged in Collingwood homicide
One person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was killed in Collingwood on Friday.
-
Five injured in multi-vehicle crash in Crooked Bay
Five people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Crooked Bay on Saturday.
-
Barrie Legion commemorates 79th D-Day anniversary
Barrie's Royal Canadian Legion branch held its commemorative ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Nova Scotians' personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
Calgary
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80
One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
-
Nature Conservancy of Canada releases action plan to protect Prairie grasslands
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced a plan to protect iconic Prairie grasslands, considered one of the most endangered and least protected ecosystems in the country.
Winnipeg
-
Hot and humid weather to continue in Manitoba for start of week
Manitobans should expect at least a few more days of the hot and humid weather.
-
Nearly 10,000 people walk in Winnipeg Pride Parade
Sunday saw the largest Pride Parade in Winnipeg’s history.
-
Nature Conservancy of Canada releases action plan to protect Prairie grasslands
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced a plan to protect iconic Prairie grasslands, considered one of the most endangered and least protected ecosystems in the country.
Vancouver
-
Where fire crews battled blazes across B.C.'s coast over the weekend
Crews with the Coastal Fire Centre had a busy weekend fighting seven new blazes, including one near Lions Bay.
-
Large search held for missing 23-year-old man on Granville Island
The family of a missing 23-year-old man held a large search party on Granville Island Sunday afternoon.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Feds providing $1.5M for increased security at Pride events across Canada
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen missing after being swept away in North Saskatchewan River: police
A 14-year-old swimmer is believed to have been caught in a current and swept downstream in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Feds providing $1.5M for increased security at Pride events across Canada
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.