

Tom Podolec, CTV News Toronto





Air India launched their new non-stop service from Delhi to Toronto on Friday.

The 14-hour flight arrived Friday morning at Toronto Pearson Airport and was greeted by a water cannon salute from Toronto Pearson Fire as they approached their gate.

The inaugural flight was operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and featured pictures of Indian destinations on the side of the plane. Air India says the aircraft showcases the "tremendous richness and variety of India."



Air India's first non-stop flight to Toronto landed in in Toronto Friday morning. (Tom Podolec/CTV News Toronto)

The national carrier will fly this route three times weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Flight AI187 will depart Delhi at 3 a.m. local time and arrive in Toronto at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The return flight, AI188, leaves Toronto at 12:15 p.m. and arrives back in Delhi 12:15 p.m. India Standard Time the next day.

Air India’s Boeing 777-300ER can carry 342 passengers in a three class configuration, which includes four first class seats, 35 business class seats and 303 economy seats.