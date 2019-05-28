Air Canada passengers may be affected by computer technical issue
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:15PM EDT
Passengers flying with Air Canada on Tuesday night may be affected by a computer technical issue.
At around 10 p.m., the airline said the problem was affecting airport operations, check-in and customer call centres.
“We’re working to resolve this issue,” Air Canada wrote in a tweet. “We thank customers for their patience.”
Toronto Pearson International Airport said it is working with the airline to resolve the “temporary problem.”
No further details have been released.