Passengers flying with Air Canada on Tuesday night may be affected by a computer technical issue.

At around 10 p.m., the airline said the problem was affecting airport operations, check-in and customer call centres.

“We’re working to resolve this issue,” Air Canada wrote in a tweet. “We thank customers for their patience.”

Toronto Pearson International Airport said it is working with the airline to resolve the “temporary problem.”

No further details have been released.