Air Canada has announced changes to how early passengers will need to check-in for many flights leaving from Toronto.

Beginning Oct. 13, the check-in and baggage drop-off deadline for passengers flying to the U.S. or an international destination will increase to 90 minutes before the scheduled departure.

"The aim is to ensure customers have adequate time to catch their flights and to improve customer flow at the airport," an Air Canada spokesperson told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

The airline also says that starting Oct. 13 a new queue system will be introduced for flights departing to the U.S. before 12 p.m.

2/3 Plus, for Toronto Pearson flights departing to the U.S. before 12:00pm, we’ve introduced a new queue system for security and customs, to optimize the flow. After you check-in, look for the signage to see which queue you should enter for your flight. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 8, 2021

Air Canada says passengers should look for signage after check-in to determine what security and customs line they should enter for their flight.

"We apologize in advance for any additional wait times as we work to make your experience at Toronto Pearson as seamless as possible," Air Canada said in a tweet.

Before the changes were made, Air Canada passengers were asked to check-in and drop their bags 60 minutes before departure to the U.S. or an international destination.

Passengers are still being asked to arrive at the airport two hours before a flight to the U.S. and three hours before any other international flight.

For flights within Canada the rules remain the same. Passengers are asked to arrive at the airport 90 minutes before their departure but can check-in or drop their bags 45 minutes prior to leaving.

A spokesperson for Toronto Pearson told CTV News Toronto they were not aware of any other airlines changing their check-in times.