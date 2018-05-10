

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- An exhibition of ceramic and porcelain works by Chinese dissident, artist and activist Ai Weiwei will open in Toronto next year.

The Gardiner Museum will house "Ai Weiwei: Unbroken," which looks at the link between such pieces and his exploration of social justice themes.

The museum says it will mark Ai's first major exhibition in Canada since a retrospective of his work opened at the Art Gallery of Ontario in 2013.

The exhibition will feature "significant early ceramic works," many of which will be displayed in Toronto for the first time.

The human rights activist has many artistic mediums but the museum says "ceramics occupies a special place in his practice."

The museum adds that Ai's early works in clay "remain as potent today as ever, and demonstrate the medium's ability to address contemporary issues and spark important discussions."