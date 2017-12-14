

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Art Gallery of Ontario is vowing that patrons won't be as frustrated the next time tickets are offered for its much-hyped "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit, which launches next year.

Herman Lo, director of visitor experience at the AGO, says he knew the exhibit by Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama would be wildly popular, but was still surprised by the demand for Tuesday's presale event for gallery members.

Some reported online that they were quoted eight-hour wait times in their bid to snag tickets and ended up empty-handed.

Lo says the AGO's website typically gets about 8,000 visitors a day. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the site had a combined 60,000 visitors.

The museum says it's strengthening its website's capacity for the next ticket sale in January, and will release tickets more frequently but in smaller batches in order to shorten wait times.

"Infinity Mirrors" has become a social media sensation with visitors eagerly sharing photos of themselves in the exhibit's mirror-lined rooms.

The AGO says all tickets will be sold in specific time slots and visitors will be limited to 20 to 30 seconds in each room.

The exhibit opens March 3, 2018.