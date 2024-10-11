TORONTO
Toronto

After cold start, Toronto will see warm weather this afternoon

People watch late day sunshine from Riverdale Park East in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler People watch late day sunshine from Riverdale Park East in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
Share

Despite a chilly start to the day, Torontonians should be able to ditch their jackets this afternoon as warm weather returns to the city.

Toronto will see a high of 22 C today, well above the seasonal high of 15 C for this time of year.

“Bright and seasonably warm weather will help you kick off the long weekend this afternoon,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

“Pleasant conditions will also be in place for Saturday before showers return Saturday night over Niagara and Sunday for the GTA.”

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 16 C on Saturday, but the temperature will drop off to 11 C by Sunday.

“Chilly winds greet us for holiday Monday and Tuesday,” Coulter said.

A high of just 9 C is expected on both days, according to the national weather agency.

“Slightly brighter and seasonably cool for Wednesday,” Coulter added. “Warmer and sunnier weather returns for Thursday and the next weekend.”

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?

Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News