After cold start, Toronto will see warm weather this afternoon
Despite a chilly start to the day, Torontonians should be able to ditch their jackets this afternoon as warm weather returns to the city.
Toronto will see a high of 22 C today, well above the seasonal high of 15 C for this time of year.
“Bright and seasonably warm weather will help you kick off the long weekend this afternoon,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.
“Pleasant conditions will also be in place for Saturday before showers return Saturday night over Niagara and Sunday for the GTA.”
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 16 C on Saturday, but the temperature will drop off to 11 C by Sunday.
“Chilly winds greet us for holiday Monday and Tuesday,” Coulter said.
A high of just 9 C is expected on both days, according to the national weather agency.
“Slightly brighter and seasonably cool for Wednesday,” Coulter added. “Warmer and sunnier weather returns for Thursday and the next weekend.”
