

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Award winning artist and “Belly” actor Louie Rankin has died in a car crash in Ontario.

The 66-year-old, born Leonard Ford, was killed when the vehicle he was driving in collided with a transport truck in Melancthon Township, on Highway 89, near Shelburne, Ont. around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, the Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It saddens us to have to announce that The ‘ORIGINAL DON DADA’ ‘Trail Blazer’ the legend – Louie Ox Rankin passed away this morning,” a tweet on Monday from Rankin’s verified account said.

It saddens us to have to announce that The “ORGINAL DON DADA” “Trail Blazer” the legend - Louie Ox Rankin passed away this morning! May God keep his soul with his father, sister and neice in #heaven #amen #sipox — Teddy Bruckshut (@LouieOxRankin) October 1, 2019

“May God keep his soul with his father, sister and niece in heaven.”

Rankin, who police said lived in Hanover, Ont., was well known for his popular song “Typewriter.”

He was also known for his role as Jamaican drug lord Teddy Bruckshot in the 2002 movie “Shottas” and for playing Ox in the movie 1998 movie “Belly.”

The day before his death, Rankin posted to Instagram saying he was shooting a “major movie” in Toronto.

Rankin’s assistant, Jewlz Sykes, also confirmed his death on Instagram.

"There are no words!!! Sleep with the angels my King!" Sykes said.

DJ Khaled is among many other people who have posted tributes to the late artist.

He posted a photo of himself and Rankin to Instagram this morning with the caption “BLESS UP! @louie_rankin!”



The transport truck involved in the crash is seen in this photo. (Supplied)

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

The driver of the transport truck involved in the crash was not injured.