About 2,500 people without power in Scarborough Saturday: Toronto Hydro

    Images of the transformer that reportedly caught fire on Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. (Amanda Rowell) Images of the transformer that reportedly caught fire on Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. (Amanda Rowell)
    There are about 2,500 people without power in Scarborough this Saturday morning, according to Toronto Hydro.

    Residents located within the area of Ellesmere Road south to Kingston Road and Markham Road east to Morningside have been without power since shortly after 9 a.m.

    In a video, submitted to and reviewed by CTV News Toronto, a transformer located at Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road can be seen appearing to explode – sparks fly as a boom noise erupts – at around 9 a.m.

    Toronto Fire Services confirmed they responded to reports of a transformer fire, but when they arrived the pole was only smoking. 

    A spokesperson for Toronto Hydro confirmed the outage was caused by a pole fire.

    “Crews are on-site working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," the statement reads, adding power has been restored to about half of the affected customers. 

    The power is expected to be fully restored shortly after 3 p.m.

