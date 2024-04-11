TORONTO
Toronto

    • About 10 people stuck after Ferris wheel malfunction at Woodbine Mall: Toronto Fire

    A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    A Ferris wheel at Woodbine Mall has malfunctioned, leaving about 10 people on board stuck, Toronto Fire says.

    Crews were called to the mall, in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, just before 2 p.m. after the Ferris wheel became stuck.

    Toronto Fire said in-house crews tried to free the ride but were unsuccessful. Crews are currently working on a plan to get the riders down.

    No physical injuries have been reported.

    According to the mall’s website, the Ferris wheel is about 50 feet tall.

