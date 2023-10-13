'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
In a shocking statement released jointly Thursday by the York Federation of Students (YFS), The York University Graduate Students Association and the Glendon College Students Union, the student unions appears to applaud the actions of Hamas.
The statement referred to the Oct. 7 attack on Israelis, which included the murder of children and reports of widespread sexual violence, as “a strong act of resistance.”
The statement refers to Israel as the “so-called Israel,” an apparent indication the student unions do not recognize the country’s existence.
In their statement, the student-funded groups lashed out at Israel for its air strikes on Gaza, saying they came in response to “Palestinian resistance.”
The statement went on further: “We stand firmly in solidarity with those resisting such oppression, actively contributing to the legitimate fight for justice against settler-colonial nations. We as students’ unions have a responsibility to spread awareness and support the liberation of Palestine and all struggles for Indigenous sovereignty.”
While most countries recognize the Palestinians’ right to seek an independent state, Hamas has long been considered a terrorist organization by Canada and most Western countries because it deliberately targets civilians. The group seeks to ultimately replace Israel with an Islamic theocracy.
In its surprise attack on Israel Saturday, its members slaughtered young people at a music festival and carried away around 130 civilians as hostages, including children and elderly people.
“York University unequivocally condemns the inflammatory statement shared by three student unions last night. Freedom of expression has limits and comes with responsibilities. It must never reach into promoting or justifying violence against unarmed civilians,” the university said in a statement posted to X Friday.
“To suggest otherwise is abhorrent and does not reflect the views of York University, nor the perspective of many thousands of York University students.”
Some 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack, which came on a Jewish holiday.
“We call upon the executives of the York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association, and the Glendon College Student Union to immediately clarify that they firmly reject any acts of violence or discrimination against Jewish students or other members of the community, and to reaffirm their commitment to non-violence and the safety of all of their members,” the university said.
A sign for Toronto's York University is seen in this undated file photo.
The student unions released their statement Thursday as Jewish communities around the world boosted security in the wake of online threats related to the war.
In a statement, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) called the student group’s post “outrageous.”
“This statement not only misrepresents Hamas terrorists as ‘Palestinian people,’ but also justifies their land, air and sea incursion into Israel to commit horrendous mass murder, rape, mutilation and torture against Israeli people, calling it an ‘act of resistance,’” the group said.
FSWC President and CEO Michael Levitt called the statement “shockingly reprehensible” and applauded the university for condemning it.
With files from The Associated Press
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
'Working at it hard': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor in Israel
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
There is a heightened police presence around Jewish institutions and the Jewish community is on a alert today in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Calgary brothers join fight in Israel: 'No way I was going to stay at home'
A trio of Calgary brothers have joined the Israel Defence Forces after the country engaged in a battle with Hamas.
-
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
DEVELOPING
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
BREAKING
