TORONTO -- A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.

On Thursday, shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads in the city's Mount Hope neighbourhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the men, who are brothers in their 20s, were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One man subsequently died from his injuries, police said.

His identity has not been released.

Their father was “forcefully taken” from the residence in a dark SUV, according to police.

He’s been identified by police as 63-year-old Faqir Ali.

Roughly six hours after the incident, at around 9 a.m., Ali was located after being dumped by a vehicle on Beach Boulevard near the lift bridge in Hamilton, police said.

Ali was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

All three victims lived at the residence, police said, and investigators believe the incident was targeted.

It is unclear if there were other residents inside the home at the time of the home invasion.

"Our understanding is that there were multiple people involved. We don't have descriptors at this time," Const. Indy Bharaj told reporters Thursday morning.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Bharaj said the incident follows a number of other recent shootings in the city.

"It's disturbing, like this isn't something that Hamilton should ever get used to. And this is, I think the third shooting in the last week or the last few days. This isn't something that should become normal in Hamilton, and we want people to come forward with any criminal activity in their areas," he said.

There is a large police presence in the area and the public is asked to stay away from the scene.

"We're appealing to any other individuals that may have heard, seen, may have camera footage or surveillance in the area to come forward and assist us," Bharaj said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3863 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.