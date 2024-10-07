TORONTO
'A step-by-step cooldown:' Toronto temperatures will be in the teens for most of the week

FILE - Sun sets on the Toronto skyline seen from the Gardiner Expressway on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn FILE - Sun sets on the Toronto skyline seen from the Gardiner Expressway on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A stretch of warmer than normal temperatures in Toronto is expected to come to an end this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting mostly sunny skies with a daytime high of 17 C on Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for a few isolated showers.

But the weather agency is warning that Wednesday will bring rain and more-fall like temperatures, with a daytime high of 12 C and an overnight low of just 6 C.

The cooler conditions will continue on Thursday when the temperature is expected to top out at 15 C., according to Environment Canada.

Warmer weather will arrive for the beginning of the Thanksgiving long weekend with daytime highs of 18 C and 20 C on Friday and Saturday. Thanksgiving Sunday will bring a high of 16 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

“We are beating the norm by a degree but yesterday and the day before we were well above so we are starting to transition to cooler conditions and it will continue,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Monday morning. “It is gong to be step-by-step cooldown for tomorrow and again on Wednesday when we will be barely into the teens. So it will get chilly by mid-week.”

The average daytime high for this time of year is 15 C but temperatures have consistently surpassed that mark during what has been a warm start to October.

On Sunday the temperature reached a high of 23 C in Toronto.

