'A major loss': Maggie’s Toronto shuts down after weekend fire

A Sept. 8 fire significantly damaged the stairwell in the building that houses Maggie's Toronto near Yonge and Dundas streets. (Maggie's Toronto photo) A Sept. 8 fire significantly damaged the stairwell in the building that houses Maggie's Toronto near Yonge and Dundas streets. (Maggie's Toronto photo)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'

Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News