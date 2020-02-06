TORONTO -- The Canadians who manage to escape Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, will be quarantined for two weeks at an Ontario military base in Trenton.

Here is what they can expect to see:

The federal government has said that 194 people boarded a chartered flight from the Wuhan province to Canada on Thursday.

The government has promised that a second flight will also be arranged to remove its remaining citizens.

Thursday’s plane will land first in Vancouver for refueling before arriving at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario.

Passengers will be quarantined to ensure they have not been infected and prevent the further spread of the outbreak.

On the base, evacuees will have access to all their basic necessities, including access to health, morale and welfare services through the Canadian Red Cross.

The group will be housed at the Yukon Lodge, a hotel with 290 rooms used by the military members and their families on the base.

So far, five coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Canada. Three were in Ontario and two in British Columbia.

Internationally, the virus has infected more than 28,000 people and killed more than 560.

On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada said the number of Canadians wanting to flee Wuhan rose to 325.

In spite of the widespread fear of the virus, health officials in Canada have said chances of contracting it in this country are exceptionally low.

They said people should take normal cold- and flu-season precautions of frequent hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes.

After the 14 days quarantined, those who don’t show any signs or symptoms of the virus will be transported to Ottawa, Toronto or Montreal in order to return home.