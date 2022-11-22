A look inside a gutted Rogers Centre as work begins on $300-million renovation

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton