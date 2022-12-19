'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

Outside the convention centre at the COP15 UN conference on biodiversity in Montreal, on Dec. 16, 2022. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance

Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.

5 things to know for Monday, December 19, 2022

Six people are dead following a late-night shooting in Ontario, a B.C. man says he's been waiting four years for back surgery, and Elon Musk states he will follow the results of a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as head of the social media company. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.

Montreal

  • First nurse-led clinic-school opens in Laval to relieve overcrowded ERs

    The first specialized nurse practitioner-led clinic-school in Laval began operating on Monday to help relieve pressure on the area's heavily-taxed emergency rooms. The health and social services centre in Laval (CISSS) will operate the clinic-school in partnership with the University of Montreal's faculty of nursing in the hopes of taking pressure off of nearby hospitals, particularly the Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital on Rene-Laennec Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.

  • Victim of fatal crash identified

    Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County. Ethan Miniou, 20, from Sarnia, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 16. on Petrolia Line.

    Police responded to a fatal crash on petrolia Line on Dec. 16, 2022. (Source: Google)

