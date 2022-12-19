'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
York Regional Police (YRP) responded to an "active shooting call” at a condominium at 9325 Jane St., north of Rutherford Road, just before 7:30 p.m.
A gunman, later identified as a 73-year-old man, opened fire, killing five people and injuring another before being fatally shot by police, York YRP Chief Jim MacSween told reporters at the scene late Sunday.
“Once the officers arrived, they were met with a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” he said, noting YRP’s homicide unit is doing a “parallel investigation” into the five fatal shootings that occurred prior to officers engaging with the suspect.
The sixth victim was taken to hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive police said.
As of Monday morning, several officers from YRP remain at the scene, including members of the force’s emergency response unit, who “conducted a thorough search of the building to ensure there are no additional victims,” YRP said in a news release. Forensic identification officers are also on hand.
Members of York police’s emergency response unit were also at the scene Sunday evening to assist in clearing the buildings in the residential complex.
In a tweet posted at 1:18 a.m., YRP said the residents of those evacuated buildings “are now able to return to their homes.”
“We thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence,” police said.
MacSween said while it is unclear at this point what “drew this person here,” there is “no further threat to the community at this point.”
“Right now, we just offer sincere condolences to the victims’ families. We're in the process right now of doing notifications to those families,” he said, adding for now he is unable to share any information about the victims.
Duty Insp. Const. Laura Nicolle, who also spoke with the media Sunday night at the scene, said the investigation is currently in its early stages.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit, the province's police watchdog, is also investigation the mass shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York police’s homicide unit at 1-288-876-5423, ext. 7865.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
Messi finally wins World Cup; what's next for Argentina?
Lionel Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history. After fulfilling his life's ambition, what's next for him and Argentina?
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
5 things to know for Monday, December 19, 2022
Six people are dead following a late-night shooting in Ontario, a B.C. man says he's been waiting four years for back surgery, and Elon Musk states he will follow the results of a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as head of the social media company. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
-
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The memorial service will take place Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
-
First nurse-led clinic-school opens in Laval to relieve overcrowded ERs
The first specialized nurse practitioner-led clinic-school in Laval began operating on Monday to help relieve pressure on the area's heavily-taxed emergency rooms. The health and social services centre in Laval (CISSS) will operate the clinic-school in partnership with the University of Montreal's faculty of nursing in the hopes of taking pressure off of nearby hospitals, particularly the Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital on Rene-Laennec Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.
London
-
Victim of fatal crash identified
Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County. Ethan Miniou, 20, from Sarnia, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 16. on Petrolia Line.
-
Increased police presence in Southwold Township
OPP are warning of an increased police presence in Southwold Township. According to a release, officers responded to an incident overnight and remain on scene at an address on Fignal Line.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
Kitchener
-
Serious injuries following reported shooting in Kitchener
One person has been seriously hurt after a reported shooting in Kitchener Sunday night.
-
Kitchener Rangers on six-game winning streak heading into holiday break
The Kitchener Rangers are entering the holiday season on a very jolly note.
-
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Ottawa
-
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
-
Ottawa Mission serves record number of Christmas meals
The Ottawa Mission’s Christmas dinner returned in-person for the first time in three years on Sunday, with volunteers handing out a record number of warm meals to those in need during the holidays.
-
Minister Lecce to make an announcement Monday
Ontario’s Minister of Education will make an announcement Monday morning in Toronto.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
Kingsville break and enter
Two people are charged after a break and enter at a business on Albuna Townline in Kingsville. OPP say around 7:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers from both Kingsville and Leamington responded to the area and found two people.
-
Sun, rain, snow all part of this week's forecast
The countdown is on for a white Christmas in Windsor-Essex. Sunshine, rain and snow are all forecast for the week by Environment Canada.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka
A snow squall warning that could bring up to 15 cm of snow has been issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
-
Atlantic
-
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
Calgary
-
Flight delays, cancellations frustrate holiday travellers at YYC Calgary International Airport
It's the busiest time of the year at YYC Calgary International Airport as people return or head home for the holidays.
-
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
Winnipeg
-
'Really traumatic': Winnipeg store workers attacked with bear spray
A Winnipeg store owner is calling for stricter penalties for using bear mace on people after several of his staff members were hit with the spray.
-
Winnipeg police respond to two shootings in 24-hour span
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate shootings this weekend, which took place about 24 hours apart.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
Vancouver
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
-
North Vancouver’s ‘Santa Hank’ primed for busy season of giving back
He's from North Vancouver, not the North Pole – but 'Santa Hank' has earned the moniker by giving back to countless people in his community during the holiday season and beyond.
-
Snowfall warning lifted for B.C.'s South Coast, travel conditions remain challenging
A snowfall warning for B.C.'s South Coast was lifted Sunday afternoon, but conditions remained challenging on the roads and flight delays continued.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 injured in pair of central Edmonton assaults Sunday morning
Police are investigating a pair of early Sunday morning assaults in downtown Edmonton in which a 36-year-old was killed and another man was injured.
-
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Week-long deep freeze settles in
Arctic air dropped in over the province through the weekend and we're just at the beginning of what will be a lengthy deep freeze.