A cell phone ban might be on the way for Toronto schools. Why?

The Toronto District School Board is considering a total ban of cell phones for students, a move the Ontario Ministry of Education says it welcomes.

TDSB Chair Rachel Chernos Lin submitted a notice of motion on Wednesday calling for the board to revisit its existing cell phone policy. As it stands, students are permitted to use their phones for educational, health and special education reasons, but according to Chernos Lin, this approach “is not working as well as it could.”

“The landscape of social media and smartphone use has changed dramatically in recent years with research showing that both have a significant impact on teens in terms of mental health, well-being and academic success,” she said in a written statement provided to CTV News Toronto. “A strong policy is needed that better supports teachers, is enforceable, and, ultimately, supports student well-being and academic achievement.”

The province first introduced a cell phone policy in 2019 with avenues for cell phone usage in place for students with educational or medical needs. Onus was put on individual school boards to establish their own codes of conduct in line with the provincial code of conduct.

In a statement to CP24, Ministry of Education representative Isha Chaudhuri said the provincial government is “committed to removing the learning distractions that are holding students back from focusing on the foundational skills that will set them up for success.”

“We welcome the TDSB’s actions to build on the government’s policy to ensure mobile devices are not used during instructional time, with exceptions build in for learning, medical purposes, or special education needs,” the statement continues.

The matter of cell phones within the TDSB is set to be considered on Jan. 18. If adopted, a committee will get to work on creating a new policy.