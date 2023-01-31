'A beer in his hand': Durham police charge impaired driver who struck trailer, cruiser

An alleged impaired driver who slammed their vehicle into a trailer and a police cruiser in Durham Region still had a beer in their hand when an officer approached following the collision, police say.

The collision happened on Saturday at about 3 a.m. in the town of Clarington, near Concession Road 7 and Holt Road. Clarington is roughly 100 kilometres east of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police (DRP) said at the time of the crash they were conducting traffic control for a trailer that was blocking part of roadway. Police said their cruiser had its emergency lighting activated when a man driving westbound struck the trailer then the police vehicle.

“When the officer went to check on occupants in the vehicle, the driver was found to be holding a beer in his hand and was arrested,” DRP said.

Officers from @DRPSEastDiv arrested an impaired driver after he struck a trailer and a police cruiser in Clarington. The driver still had a beer in his hand when officers approached the vehicle. Luckily nobody was injured. Please don't drive impaired.#Weneedtodobetter pic.twitter.com/BPOBqEIxnF — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 31, 2023

A 33-year-old man from Oshawa has been charged with operation while impaired, alcohol and operation while impaired, and exceed blood level.

"Luckily nobody was injured. Please don't drive impaired," Durham police said in a tweet.