Police have laid charges against an elderly Toronto man after a 12-year-old girl reported that she was sexually assaulted.

The girl told police that she was at her tutor’s home on Feb. 28 when she was sexually assaulted.

Toronto police made an arrest in the case on Monday.

A suspect identified as 80-year-old Sivalingam Vallipuram has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

The charges have not been proven in court.