8 teens charged in 2 gunpoint carjackings across GTA
Eight teenagers have been arrested in connection with recent armed carjackings across the GTA.
SIX TEENS CHARGED IN MARKHAM
Police say they responded to the call for a carjacking on Enterprise Boulevard in the early morning hours of July 13. Two victims had entered their Mercedes CLA45 vehicle in a parking lot, when they were blocked from behind by suspects in a white Hyundai Elantra. Two male suspects allegedly got out of the car and approached the victims, one with a visible handgun and one indicating he was armed.
The suspects then demanded the victim’s vehicle, phones and wallets, before getting into the Mercedes and driving away in tandem with the white Elantra.
Neither of the victims were physically harmed during this incident.
Six people have been arrested in connection with this investigation. Officers from York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police and the Toronto Police Service have also recovered six stolen vehicles, including the white Hyundai Elantra, which was stolen during a home invasion in Peel Region earlier this month. Investigators also seized a loaded Glock handgun from the bedroom of a 17-year-old suspect.
Joemar Derby, Akinbowale Monday, and Yahye Mahamed, all 18 and of Toronto, have been charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Derby was on a firearms prohibition at the time of the alleged offences, and Monday and Mahamed were on bail for unrelated charges.
A 17-year-old boy from Toronto was charged with possession of a loaded weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order. He was already on bail for unrelated charges, with an order not to possess weapons, at the time of these offences.
Another 17-year-old Toronto boy was charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
A 15-year-old Toronto boy was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact York Regional Police.
Police recovered a loaded handgun, as well as six stolen vehicles, in a recent carjacking investigation. Handout
TWO TEENS CHARGED IN PEEL REGION
Two additional teens were charged in an unrelated carjacking investigation in Brampton.
Police say the carjacking occurred on July 23 at approximately 11:30 p.m. The victim, a woman, parked her 2020 Mercedes Benz C300 in the driveway of a residence near Heritage and Embleton roads.
The accused then allegedly approached her, brandished a firearm and demanded her keys. She complied, and the accused then allegedly fled the scene in her vehicle. A second vehicle, a stolen 2022 Lexus RX35, fled the area at the same time.
Peel police located both vehicles near Wheatland Court and Loonlake Avenue in Mississauga. Upon observing police, the accused then abandoned the Lexus, fleeing in the Mercedes at a high rate of speed. Officer located the stolen vehicle in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, and both suspects were arrested. Police were also able to recover both vehicles, as well as a 9mm firearm and an imitation firearm.
Tawayne Beckford, 19, of Toronto, was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device and being the occupant of a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm on board.
A 16-year-old boy from Brampton is facing the same charges, as well as four counts of failing to comply with a court order.
This investigation remains ongoing. Investigators from Peel police ask anyone with further information to
