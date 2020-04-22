TORONTO -- A man in his 70s is accused of killing another man in his 70s at an assisted-living facility in Toronto.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to 340 Royal York Road, just south of the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke’s Mimico area, for “unknown trouble.”

The address officers were called to is The Edwards Manor, which is a supportive housing project for adults living with the effects of an acquired brain injury, according to PACE Independent Living, a non-profit community support service organization that runs the facility.

When officers arrived at the facility, they said they located a man with “obvious signs of trauma and no vital signs.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified by police at 72-year-old Djuro Orlovic.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Janusz Rusin, 73, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

While announcing Rusin’s arrest on Wednesday morning, investigators said they “would like to speak with anyone who has information on the whereabouts and movements of Rusin in the days prior to this incident.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).