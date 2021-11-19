TORONTO -- A Toronto woman who pretended to be a man online and tricked women out of millions of dollars has been arrested, police say.

An investigation into the “romance scam,” as described by police in a news release issued Friday, began in September and involved a person who resided in British Columbia and allegedly laundered money in the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators explained that the suspect, who posed as a man, would use internet dating sites and social media to trick women into a friendship or relationship.

“Once a relationship was developed, the man would request to borrow large sums of money with the promise of a full refund,” police said.

Victims of the scam sent cash to the suspect via wire transfers and e-transfers to a “variety” of bank accounts. The suspect would then ask her victims to open separate bank accounts and provide her with the banking information, according to police.

The suspect told her victims various stories as to why she needed the money, investigators said, including that the fictitious man had been working overseas or in the U.S. and had his passport confiscated or that he needed his travel expenses covered.

Other victims were told that the man had been in a work-related accident which had resulted in large fees, border issues, and medical bills or that his money was being detained until all fees were recovered.

As the demands for money increased, victims who were apprehensive to comply were threatened, police said.

Investigators estimate that the victims were defrauded of millions of dollars through the scam. Moreover, they believe that there are other victims who reside in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

As a result of the investigation, Aleth Duell, 69, of Toronto, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with fraud over $5,000 and money laundering in connection with the incident.

She appeared in a Toronto courtroom via video link earlier this week.

A number of business accounts are owned by Duell, including Altomson International LLC, Altombrand Global Services Inc., Celestial Dance Workout Corp., Laperrie Consultant Services, and High Energy Hangout LLC.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.