67-year-old man charged after nearly $2M worth of drugs seized by police in Markham

On May 31, police arrested a male suspect after executing warrants at his residence in Toronto, where three kilograms of methamphetamine, 900 grams of crystal form MDMA and unspecified quantities of packaging materials were seized. (York Regional Police) On May 31, police arrested a male suspect after executing warrants at his residence in Toronto, where three kilograms of methamphetamine, 900 grams of crystal form MDMA and unspecified quantities of packaging materials were seized. (York Regional Police)

