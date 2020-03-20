TORONTO -- The total number of COVID-19 patients in the province has risen to 308, as Ontario health officials confirmed 50 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday morning.

As the new patients were confirmed, officials stated that more than 5,000 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 13,000 people in Ontario have tested negative thus far.

In the province, two COVID-19 patients have died – a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man and a 52-year-old Milton, Ont. man.

Five people in Ontario previously infected with the virus have since recovered.

Among the new cases announced on Friday, two are in Toronto, two are in Hamilton, three are in Peterborough, six are in Durham Region, three are in Ottawa, four are in Waterloo, two are in Peel Region, one is in York Region, and one is in Hastings Prince Edward. The 26 other cases’ locations are listed as “pending.”

Nine of the new cases are travel-related, while nine others are linked to a close contact of a previously reported patient of the virus and the other 32 people’s means of transmission is listed as “pending.”

Two of the new cases remain in hospital, 18 are in self-isolation at their homes, four are in a long-term care facility and the 26 other patients are listed as “pending.”

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Health officials said “most people with common human coronavirus illnesses will recover one their own,” but added that “if you need immediate medical attention you should call 911 and mention your travel history and symptoms.”