

Marc Cormier, CTV Toronto





Summer’s around the corner, which means you’ve probably already shed the winter clothing, but what about those winter pounds?

After months in cold hibernation, getting into shape may seem a little far-fetched, but that beach body goal maybe easier than you think.

Here are five tips from certified personal trainer and health-and-wellness specialist Claudine De Jong.

1. More weights, less cardio

Don’t be afraid of weights, and ease up on cardio. While getting on that treadmill is OK, “your body was designed to push and pull,” says De Jong. “Good old-fashioned squats, lunges, push ups, planks, hit every single muscle group.” That increases muscle, and helps you lose excess fat.

2. The 80-20 nutrition rule

De Jong suggests the 80-20 rule when it comes to nutrition. That means 80 per cent of the time you should make good food choices such as eating meals that you prepare at home. That includes lean proteins with lots of greens. For the other 20 per cent, allow yourself to indulge in that extra alcoholic drink or tasty dessert. De Jong also notes it takes the same amount of time to make your own healthy meal as it does to “sit in the drive-thru and eat something that isn’t good for you, and won’t make you feel good an hour after eating it.” Take-out foods have many hidden, fatty ingredients. But if you cook for yourself, you know generally what you’re consuming.

3. Make the time you need

Make time for yourself. People may say they can’t fit exercise into their busy schedules, but De Jong says “if you really want to do something, you will find time.” She suggests starting slow. “Try and find just 10-15 minutes -- something is better than nothing.” If you push yourself too hard at first, you are at risk of burning yourself out. “Slow and steady wins the race.”

4. Give your body a break

Hit the sack. “Sleep is crucial,” De Jong also says. Exercise is great, but your body needs time to recover. Sleep allows the body to adapt to the changes it’s making, and help it to “catch-up” after the work you put it through. If possible, try to get seven or eight hours of sleep per night.

5. Don't forget to stretch

Strengthen and lengthen. After any type of exercise, it’s very beneficial to stretch for five or 10 minutes. Stretching increases your flexibility and helps you accelerate your performance over time. “Give your body a little love after working it so hard; your body with thank you,” De Jong. So ready, set and stretch, and reap the beach body benefits.